Johnson returned to practice Tuesday after a false positive COVID-19 test result, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports. The second-year wideout and safety Antoine Winfield both produced what now appear to have been false positives on Sunday, leading to both missing Monday's session. Johnson was active Tuesday, however, with Vitali noting that he got "quite a bit of work" in and made a particularly impressive catch on a Tom Brady pass in one of the day's 11-on-11 periods. Having produced a 12-169-12 line over 265 offensive snaps as a rookie, Johnson could have a slightly clearer path to more playing time this season with fellow wideout Justin Watson (knee) out until at least late November.