So many questions have yet to be answered regarding a car crash that occurred in Pleasantville, NJ on Tuesday, July 27th. A young woman, only 31-years-old tragically lost her life after her car crashed at the crossroads of North Main Street and Utah Avenue. The Press of Atlantic City has reported that not much is known at all about what exactly happened that fateful morning. Pleasantville police responded to a call during the mid-hours of the morning, around 6:30 a.m., and discovered 31-year-old Allison Tomsello unresponsive.