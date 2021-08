Great job, Jersey! Apparently, for the first time in a while, we're not one of the states with the worst COVID-19 statistics!. Don't know about you, but most South Jersey residents would call that a win. According to a new study published by Wallet Hub, New Jersey's ranked as the 7th safest state in the US within the country's current COVID-19 climate. This is great news, especially when you consider that our numbers were out of control for a long time. If you look at the graph, it shows that New Jersey currently is one of the lowest on the board in terms of death rate. We've also been ranked one of the highest for vaccinations in the country. With those two specific statistics alone, that puts us in really good shape.