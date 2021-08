APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Lend a helping paw and help Saving Paws Animal Rescue Inc. build a new home in Appleton for our furry friends to enjoy. On Saturday, Saving Paws Animal Rescue Inc. is inviting community members to help with their SAVING PAWS Dog Diggs Building campaign. Community members are being asked to roll up their sleeves and help construct the building.