Local health leaders urging community to get vaccinated, especially in rural parishes

The great annual event, the Cass County Fair, is past us now and the next big thing to happen after Atlanticfest will be school opening. This has been a year of reestablishing old traditions but with a new twist, we are still under the shadow of the COVID-19 variant, Delta. How do we navigate this space? The last time I looked Cass County had a vaccination rate of 49.5% good, but not good enough to stop the spread of this virus. In fact, those who are not vaccinated are now at risk of getting sick and continuing to spread the disease to others. Those of us that have received both vaccinations can also be spreaders, so hello mask; I am putting my mask back on when I am indoors. I do not want to be responsible for spreading the virus to those around me - that is my duty as a member of the human community.