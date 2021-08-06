Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarion, PA

Stranger Helps 2 Men In Life Or Death Situation During Fishing Trip On Clarion River

By Andy Sheehan
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago

CLARION, Pa. (KDKA) — Two young men were on a fish trip when suddenly life and death were in the balance.

Last Saturday night, Austin Aikins and Chris Duca were on an overnight fishing trip on the Clarion River when disaster struck and a rush to save Duca’s life began.

They’re the best of buds — a bond formed at Central Catholic, cemented by their love of the outdoors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZRNI2_0bKLiuIV00
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

“The day was going great,” said Aikins. “We were catching a bunch of fish, and we found a place to set up the tent and start a fire.”

The trouble began when Duka, who has severe allergies to nuts and others things, topped off dinner with a piece of blueberry cobbler. Duca suddenly went into anaphylactic shock.

Duca’s tongue swelled, his throat tightened and his breaths become shallower and shallower. With their cellphones of no use, Aikins began paddling furiously back towards Duca’s EpiPen, which was 16 miles away in the car.

But as time became short, Aikins began to think of life-saving measures — like performing a tracheotomy.

“I would have tried, but I don’t know what would have happened,” said Aikins. “I was just praying to God that we could get somewhere and have someone call 911.”

Finally, reaching a boat ramp downstream, the two scrambled up a bank and into the woods, where they saw a road and a chance of rescue.

Randy Geci, an insurance agent from St. Mary’s, Pennsylvania, happened to be driving by when he saw two flashlights in the dark. He rushed them through the winding and wooded roads to the car and EpiPen. Then, took a partially stabilized Duka to Penn Highlands Elk Hospital another 20 minutes away.

KDKA connected them on Zoom.

“Only thing I can say is just, thank you,” Duca said. “I’m really speechless about you taking a chance that night. There’s a chance I might not be here if it wasn’t for you.”

“You’re very welcome,” Geci said. “I think Austin should be the one to get all the credit though. He got you there. Everybody kept their cool. I just gave you a 10-minute bus ride over to the truck.”

Since then, the young men have taken some lessons from their near-death experience about friendship and now have restored faith in humanity.

“I’m thankful to be here, thankful for the people around me, and thankful for all the good people out in the world that you don’t hear about today,” Duca said.

“I think there was a higher power out there helping us, and I think the learning lesson is he always needs to have his EpiPen on him,” Aikins said.

The two were back out fishing together this week to celebrate Aikins’ 21s birthday and Duca’s new lease on life.

Comments / 0

CNN

CNN

607K+
Followers
90K+
Post
503M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Clarion, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Clarion, PA
Clarion, PA
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Accident#Kdka#Central Catholic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Fishing
Related
Ocean City, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Officials Confirm 12-Year-Old Girl Was Bitten By Sandbar Shark In Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City Beach Patrol now confirms that it was indeed a shark that bit a Pennsylvania girl on vacation with her family this week. Twelve-year-old Jordan Prushinski is recovering after a shark bite left her with 42 stitches. “I’m trying to like wanting to stay out of the water for a little while,” said Prushinski. “She’s doing great. She was on the beach today,” said Captain Butch Arbin, Ocean City Beach Patrol. Prushinski and her family were at the beach Monday near 119th street when she felt something sharp brush up against her leg in the water. She then realized...
HobbiesKansas City Star

Angler impaled through heart while fishing in South Dakota. ‘Lesser man would be dead’

A fisherman nearly died while pulling in an ornery fish earlier this month in South Dakota, but according to his wife, he’s just too tough to kill. Todd Thesenvitz was reeling in a “monster” northern pike on a lake near Clark and the fish was putting up a hellacious fight, Marie Thesenvitz wrote in a Facebook post. During the struggle, the pike breached the surface and her husband’s rod snapped, she said. A few moments later, Todd Thesenvitz screamed out in pain.
AnimalsWDTN

WATCH: Black bear drags deer from middle of Pennsylvania road

MCKEAN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — That’s no pot of honey and this is no Winnie the Pooh. When a wild bear finds food, it takes it. This bear was recorded in McKean County, Pennsylvania by Eureka Fire and Rescue medic Howie Ament in July, as he was driving through Allegheny National Forest. The bear can be seen grabbing the body of a deer and dragging it from the middle of the road and back into the cover of the forest.
Ocean City, MDPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Prospect man dies swimming in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A 33-year-old Prospect man died while swimming in the Atlantic Ocean in Ocean City, Maryland, on Friday. Joshua White, a husband and father of three, was swimming with his son, when he began struggling against the water. The child was saved by the mother, and others...
Ocean City, MDwrde.com

Girl, 12, Recovering After Apparent Shark Bite in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Twelve-year-year-old Jordan Prushinski is recovering this week, after doctors say she was bit by a shark in Ocean City. The incident happened Monday afternoon, as the family was enjoying a day at the beach for their family vacation. WARNING: THE FOLLOWING IMAGES MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME.
Ocean City, MDwrde.com

"Fish Bone" Helps Rescue Fishing Team From Sinking Boat During Day One Of White Marlin Open

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The team on "Fish Bone" was out competing on the first day of the open 60 miles offshore of Virginia until a nearby boat started sinking. They didn't waste any time helping to rescue those that were on board of "Knot Stressin' ''. Officials told the crowd at Harbour Island Marina that "Knot Stressin' " took on too much water that flooded into the engine room. The anglers all from Maryland including one from Ocean City. Captain of "Fish Bone" Billy Chapman describes what he saw as his team got closer to the location of "Knot Stressin' ".
Matanuska-susitna, AKFrontiersman

A fishing trip on the Kashwitna River

Every year for the past several, Andy Couch, a member of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough Fish and Wildlife Commission and owner of Fishtales’ River Guiding, has offered to take the other commission members on a fishing trip as space allows. With the onset of the new Lower Susitna personal use dipnet fishery, that trip is also an option.
HobbiesPosted by
AL.com

Cool high-country fishing on the Dan River

Right about now an escape to a cool, high-country trout stream sounds pretty good to most Alabama residents, doesn’t it?. I was fortunate enough to enjoy that escape and pick up some fly-fishing tips from a young guide with an old guide’s experience in a visit to Virginia’s Dan River recently.
AccidentsInternational Business Times

Man On Deep-Sea Fishing Trip Sustains Severe Injuries In Attack By 3-Metre-Long Shark

A man has sustained severe leg injuries after being attacked by a shark during a deep-sea fishing trip in Western Australia. The man in his 30s was reportedly attacked by the shark at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near the remote Varanus Island off the Pilbara coast. The fishing charter group provided the injured man primary aid on their vessel. He was then transported overnight to the Exmouth boat ramp, where St. John WA ambulance crew and fisheries officers were waiting to take him to the hospital, reported The Sydney Morning Herald.
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Mail

Boy, seven, screamed 'Am I going to die?' as their inflatable dinghy floated out to sea despite friend's mother making frantic rescue effort

A Scottish mum has told of the frantic moment she heard her friend's son scream 'Am I going to die?' as two boys were blown out to sea on an inflatable dinghy. Laura Gallagher was looking forward to enjoying a day out with her husband Kern, 34, their sons Nathan, seven, Jamie, four, and their friends Sarah and Robert Keenan who brought their son Findlay, also seven.

Comments / 0

Community Policy