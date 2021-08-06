Texas A&M suspends defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson after arrest on drug charges
Texas A&M sophomore defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson was arrested Thursday and charged with two drug offenses. He has been suspended indefinitely from team activities, according to an A&M athletic spokesman. Jackson faces a second-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, according to Brazos County jail records. He was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana as well.www.dallasnews.com
