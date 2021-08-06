Texas A&M suspends defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson after arrest on drug charges

Texas A&M moved into the third day of its 2021 fall camp with a practice that was open to the public. The Aggies prepare to begin the season with very few question marks as they return the majority of their starters from a 9-1 team that finished fourth in the nation in the final rankings with a 41-27 win over North Carolina in the Capital One Orange Bowl. This includes almost everyone on the defensive depth chart including a number of "super seniors" such as Micheal Clemons, Myles Jones, Jayden Peevy, and Keldrick Carper who are back for their fifth and even sixth seasons. In addition, the offense returns almost all of its skill position players like running backs Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane, wideouts Ainias Smith, Hezekiah Jones, and Chase Lane, and big tight end Jalen Wydermyer. The main questions lie at quarterback with Zach Calzada and Haynes King preparing to do battle to replace Kellen Mond and in the offensive line where only All American Kenyon Green returns.