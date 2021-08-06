Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Texas A&M suspends defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson after arrest on drug charges

By Chuck Carlton
Dallas News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas A&M sophomore defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson was arrested Thursday and charged with two drug offenses. He has been suspended indefinitely from team activities, according to an A&M athletic spokesman. Jackson faces a second-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, according to Brazos County jail records. He was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana as well.

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Mississippi State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#American Football#Texas A M#Aggies#Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

Texas Football: Should the Longhorns try to flip 4-Star Bryce Anderson?

One of the bigger misses for the 2022 Texas football recruiting class of late came in the form of the talented four-star West Brook (TX) safety Bryce Anderson committing to the rival Texas A&M Aggies back on Aug. 6. The commitment of Anderson was figured to be close to in the bag for Texas and new head coach Steve Sarkisian during the resumption of visit season two months ago.
College Sportsallfans.co

College Football World Reacts To Steve Spurrier’s Blunt Message

Another day, another blunt message from legendary college football head coach Steve Spurrier. The legendary ball coach can’t stop taking shots at Texas following the Longhorns’ announced move to the SEC. Texas, along with Oklahoma, will be moving from the Big 12 to the SEC at some point this decade.
Florida State247Sports

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher reflects after Bobby Bowden's death

Legendary former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden died Sunday morning at age 91 after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, and countless players and coaches who have relationships with Bowden have recounted their fondest memories of him throughout the day. Bowden is the fourth-winningest coach in the history of college football and mentored some of the top players and coaches in the sport during his tenure with the Seminoles.
Florida StateWPTV

Legendary former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden dead at 91

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Bobby Bowden, the longtime Florida State football coach who led the Seminoles to a pair of national championships in the 1990s, has died. He was 91. Bowden, who battled with the late Joe Paterno of Penn State for the all-time wins record, died early Sunday after a bout with pancreatic cancer, the school announced on its athletic website.
College SportsBryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M’s Green, Jackson named to Outland Trophy watch list

Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green and defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson were named to the preseason watch list for the 2021 Outland Trophy, the Football Writers Association of America announced Tuesday. Green was an Outland Trophy semifinalist and first-team All-American guard last season. Jackson made the Southeastern Conference’s All-Freshman team...
Texas Statechatsports.com

Texas A&M Football: Where Aggies improved and declined on defense

McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M Football Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images. As goes for any high-profile college sports team, the Texas A&M Football team had a lot of turnover on both sides of the ball. Thankfully, a large chunk of Jimbo Fisher’s elite defensive unit from a year ago will be returning.
Footballchatsports.com

USC WR Bru McCoy Suspended After Arrest on Intimate Partner Violence Charge

USC has suspended wide receiver Bru McCoy, according to Keely Eure of USCFootball.com. The decision came after McCoy was arrested and charged with intimate partner violence with injury in July, according to an L.A. Police Department spokesperson. "USC does not condone violence of any kind," the school said in a...
Arkansas StatePosted by
On3.com

Arkansas football: Forecasting the Hogs 2021 season

Renowned writer Phil Steele forecasted the upcoming Arkansas football season in his annual college football preview. Although they finished with only three victories, the Razorbacks were one of the best stories of 2020. They entered the season in the midst of the longest SEC-losing streak in school history, 19 games. A loss to Georgia in the season opener pushed that number to 20, and many wondered just how high it would grow with an SEC-only schedule.
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

Texas A&M Football: Game-by-game predictions for 2021 season

The 2020 season was nearly a special one for Texas A&M football. The Aggies lost their second game of the year against Alabama but they then won eight straight. The Aggies turned things completed around after being dismantled by the Crimson Tide as Jimbo Fisher went from “will he ever win the big game?” to “he’s close to winning it all” with Texas A&M. His job security was in question after the Alabama blowout to drop to 1-1 but his eight-game winning streak including a 14-point win over North Carolina in the Orange Bowl changed things.
College Sports247Sports

TCU defensive newcomers at fall practice

TCU had their second practice of fall camp on Saturday and it was the first and perhaps the only time media was able to attend. The Frogs are coming off a season where they finished 6-4 on the year and were winners of their final five of six games. With...
College Sports247Sports

Texas A&M 2021 fall camp: Day three practice notes

Texas A&M moved into the third day of its 2021 fall camp with a practice that was open to the public. The Aggies prepare to begin the season with very few question marks as they return the majority of their starters from a 9-1 team that finished fourth in the nation in the final rankings with a 41-27 win over North Carolina in the Capital One Orange Bowl. This includes almost everyone on the defensive depth chart including a number of "super seniors" such as Micheal Clemons, Myles Jones, Jayden Peevy, and Keldrick Carper who are back for their fifth and even sixth seasons. In addition, the offense returns almost all of its skill position players like running backs Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane, wideouts Ainias Smith, Hezekiah Jones, and Chase Lane, and big tight end Jalen Wydermyer. The main questions lie at quarterback with Zach Calzada and Haynes King preparing to do battle to replace Kellen Mond and in the offensive line where only All American Kenyon Green returns.
College SportsPosted by
The Game Haus

2021 SEC Football Preview: Auburn Tigers

The 2020 season was the tipping point for Gus Malzahn, who’s seat seemed to be in constant high heat. The Tigers went 6-5, getting blown out in an uncompetitive bowl game against Northwestern. Auburn was also the beneficiaries of three questionable game altering calls that gifted the Tigers at least...
Football247Sports

Texas A&M 'super seniors' returned with one goal, a national championship

Texas A&M defensive end Micheal Clemons graduated from Sachse High School in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex in the class of 2015. Almost of his classmates have finished their collegiate careers. However, with the NCAA ruling that the 2020 season did not count toward eligibility, Clemons was able to return for another senior year in 2021. He did not mince words as to why he is back.

Comments / 0

Community Policy