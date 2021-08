On a steamy summer day in early August of 1960, two teenage boys living in Warrensville, Illinois, John Hudetz, age 15, and Peter Jonssen, age 14, were at home and talking about the good times they had in past summers at their uncle Ted Jonssen’s Rustic Lodge on Muskellunge Lake just north of McNaughton. While chatting they decided what a great idea it would be to pay Uncle Ted a visit. The two boys took their sleeping bags, a single change of clothes, and slipped them into packs hung over the handlebars of their bicycles. On August 8, three days after coming up with the idea, they hit the road.