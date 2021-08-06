COVID-19 Vaccination Rate Of Young Adults Below 50% In Several Local Counties

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Over the past 48 hours, Allegheny County reported 396 new cases of COVID-19. Out of those new cases, 208 are in people 19-49.

According to the state numbers, many of the counties in our area have the percentage of young adults fully vaccinated below 50%. In some cases, it’s below 30%.

It’s hitting a breaking point for doctors.

“It’s frustrating knowing we have a way out and that we have a way to keep people from very severe illness, yet they’re not taking that way out,” said Dr. Natalie Gentile of the Direct Primary Care Physicians of Pittsburgh.

“All these people ‘la-dee-da,’ happy, no problem. Like, ‘we can beat this.’ You are a link in that chain and you’re going to kill somebody,” AHN Medical Director of Employee Health Dr. Randolph Peters said.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health , young adults have the lowest rate of vaccination outside of minors, who recently became eligible.

In Allegheny County, the rate of fully vaccinated young adults is between 51-69% for people 20-45 years old. The ages are broken up into several groups. The rates appear to go up by age.

“The virus will continue to evade as much as it can if we still have people continuing to get infected with COVID,” Dr. Gentile said.

In neighboring counties, the rate drops off.

Armstrong County: 28-41%.

Beaver County: 29-49%

Butler County: 40-56%

Washington County: 34-54%

Westmoreland County: 33-47%

“This variant is kicking serious butt and it’s much worse than we’ve previously seen,” Dr. Peters said.

In talking with unvaccinated people in that age range of 20-45 years old, they don’t seem to care. One tells KDKA he will never get the vaccine. Another said the survival rate is high. Both declined to go on camera.

Dr. Peters said just because you survive, doesn’t mean you’re thriving.

“Try losing your sense of smell and taste and being tired for six months,” he said over Zoom.

So doctors are pleading with their patients and other young adults to get the shot; if not to protect themselves, at least others in the community.

“It trickles down to everyone in the community and is so pervasive in the consequences,” Dr. Gentile said in her office.

Dr. Peters said the majority of new COVID-19 patients at AHN are younger people. Doctors say if you need any information on the vaccine, talk to a trusted healthcare professional.