Oddly enough, the sport that lost the most from the lack of crowds at the Tokyo Olympics may have been modern pentathlon. The sport continues to tinker with its format and presentation in an effort to make the pentathlon truly "modern." To that end, organizers transformed the field space at Tokyo Stadium into a multisport arena with a show jumping course, a running loop with the requisite laser shooting station, a fencing piste under a canopy, and even a 25-meter swimming pool.