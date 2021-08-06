Cancel
Lemhi County, ID

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Lemhi County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 17:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Eastern Lemhi County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Lemhi County through 615 PM MDT At 531 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Gibbonsville to Salmon. Movement was south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Salmon, Carmen, Williams Lake and Baker. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

