Lake County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lake County, Orange, Seminole by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 09:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Lake County; Orange; Seminole A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Seminole and northwestern Orange Counties through 600 PM EDT At 517 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Zellwood, moving east at 15 mph. Another strong storm was located just east of Rock Springs. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Apopka, Lake Mary, Mount Plymouth, Zellwood and Wekiwa Springs State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

