AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– It seems like every day there is new guidance about how to keep yourself safe from COVID-19. The latest, the CDC saying the Delta variant is more contagious than the original COVID-19 strain. (credit: CBS) That means it is easier to spread regardless of vaccination status. “If you are vaccinated and you are one of those rare breakthrough infections, you actually have the capacity to pass it to somebody else,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky in an interview with CBS This Morning on Wednesday. It can be hard to keep all of these guidelines straight. Some may wonder why the message...