The Conners: 5 MIA Roseanne Characters' Absences Explained

Remember when Roseanne and Dan had four children? Or when Jackie was married with a kid of her own?. It’s no secret that The Conners — and before it, the Roseanne revival — have played fast and loose with continuity, specifically when it comes to which characters have been swept under the rug (along with Dan’s death and the family’s Season 9 lottery windfall). Some absences have been explained on screen — one of which had to be addressed due to a legacy cast member’s death — while others have been clarified only in conversation with producers. What follows is a list of those explanations.