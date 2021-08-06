California drought: Santa Clara County residents falling far short of water conservation target
When it comes to California’s worsening drought, Santa Clara County residents are falling far short in conserving water. On June 9, the Santa Clara Valley Water District, the county’s main wholesale water provider, declared a drought emergency and asked all 2 million county residents to cut water use by 15% from 2019 levels as local reservoirs dropped alarmingly and state and federal water agencies reduced water deliveries.www.eastbaytimes.com
