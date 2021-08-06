'Ultimate Slip 'N' Slide' Not Moving Forward at NBC After Giardia Outbreak

Today came the news that NBC’s planned show, “Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide” will not air at all this summer. Now this doesn’t mean the network is scrapping this epic idea, I mean they have invested $18 million in it, but they are searching for a new, safe location to film it. If you’ll remember, this competition show was originally slated to air this Sunday after the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony, however it was pulled by the network on July 2. On June 2, seven weeks into shooting (and with only 5 more days to go!), the show’s $6 million set was shutdown-not by Covid-but when 65% of the show’s staff all came down with what was described as “awful explosive diarrhea.”