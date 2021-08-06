Three men charged with assaulting a trans woman in Puerto Rico

Three men were charged with Grand Larceny in the third degree as a hate crime, a class C felony, after an incident on July 24th. At 10:42 a.m., A Jewish man was walking in the village of Fleischmanns in Delaware County when a man left his truck to steal the victim's shtreimel. The man returned to his truck which occupied the two other suspects. They shouted anti-Semitic slurs at the victim and left.