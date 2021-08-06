Three men charged with assaulting a trans woman in Puerto Rico
Three men have been charged with hate crimes in the 2020 assault of a transgender woman in Puerto Rico, federal prosecutors announced Friday. Activists have identified the victim as Alexa Negrón Luciano, a 29-year-old homeless trans woman who was found dead on the same day as the alleged assault. The Department of Justice did not explicitly identify the woman as Luciano, but said the victim’s initials were A.N.L.www.wsgw.com
