'Ultimate Slip 'N' Slide' Not Moving Forward at NBC After Giardia Outbreak

By Joe Otterson
New Haven Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Ultimate Slip ‘N’ Slide” is officially being flushed from the NBC schedule. The reality competition series paused production back in June following an outbreak of giardia onset. It will not resume production and therefore will not debut on Aug. 8 after the Tokyo Olympics finale as originally planed. Instead, ” “Family Game Fight” will air in the show’s intended time slot. NBC will kick off its summer schedule with “American Ninja Warrior” on Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. ET followed by “The Wall” at 10 p.m.

