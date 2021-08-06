Cancel
SAG-AFTRA President: Disney Using “Gender-Shaming and Bullying” Tactics Over Scarlett Johansson Lawsuit

By Katie Kilkenny
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris has some words for Disney about its handling of Scarlett Johansson ’s Black Widow lawsuit .

“Disney should be ashamed of themselves for resorting to tired tactics of gender-shaming and bullying,” the leader of the performers’ union said in a statement released on Friday. “Actors must be compensated for their work according to their contracts. Scarlett Johansson is shining a white-hot spotlight on the improper shifts in compensation that companies are attempting to slip by talent as distribution models change.”

She added, “Nobody in any field of work should fall victim to surprise reductions in expected compensation. It is unreasonable and unjust. Disney and other content companies are doing very well and can certainly live up to their obligations to compensate the performers whose art and artistry are responsible for the corporation’s profits.”

Johansson prompted a surge of news stories and debate when she filed a lawsuit in late July alleging that her Black Widow contract had been breached. After the company released the latest Marvel film simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access for an added $30, the film’s star contested in the lawsuit that she had been promised a wide theatrical release and that Disney had pursued a dual release for its own benefit.

In its initial statement on the suit, Disney retorted, “There is no merit whatsoever to this filing. The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney has fully complied with Ms. Johansson’s contract and furthermore, the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date.”

Like several women’s equity-focused organizations, including Time’s Up, ReFrame and Women and Film, which flagged Disney’s initial response to Johansson’s lawsuit as a “ gendered character attack ,” Carteris homed in on the “gendered tone” of the company’s comments. “Additionally, we are deeply concerned by the gendered tone of Disney’s criticism of Ms. Johansson. Women are not ‘callous’ when they stand up and fight for fair pay – they are leaders and champions for economic justice,” said Carteris. “Women have been victimized by pay inequity for decades, and they have been further victimized by comments like those in Disney’s press statements. These sorts of attacks have no place in our society and SAG-AFTRA will continue to defend our members from all forms of bias.”

And Carteris is just the latest major industry advocate for talent rising to Johansson’s defense as studios continue to alter their initial theatrical plans for film releases amid the pandemic. One week earlier, CAA co-chair and Johansson’s agent Bryan Lourd made a rare public statement arguing that the family-friendly enteratinment behemoth had “shamelessly and falsely accused Ms. Johansson of being insensitive to the global COVID pandemic.”

