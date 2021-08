Multiple NFL executives believe that C.J. Henderson could be available via trade. The ninth overall pick in 2020’s draft pick was placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list in late July and missed several days of training camp. When asked if Henderson could make up all the lost time, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said he didn’t know. On the bright side, the cornerback showed up to Tuesday’s practice wearing full pads like the rest of the team, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN.