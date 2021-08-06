Cancel
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Still managing soreness

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKershaw is still experiencing soreness in his forearm, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Kershaw's scans have continued to come back clean, and the Dodgers are optimistic that he'll be able to play catch in the coming days. The southpaw has been on the injured list with left forearm inflammation since July 7 and had initially started a throwing program, but he's stopped throwing recently due to his soreness. However, manager Dave Roberts is still hoping Kershaw will be able to return from the injured list in early September.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#Soreness#Mlb Com
