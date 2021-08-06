Cancel
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Not activated Friday

 4 days ago

Yelich will not be activated from the COVID-19 injured list prior to Friday's game against the Giants, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Yelich worked out on the field earlier Friday, which suggested there was a chance he would be reinstated for the series opener against San Francisco. However, the club will wait at least one more day to activate the star outfielder, with all signs pointing toward him returning at some point during the weekend series.

