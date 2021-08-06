Brewers' Christian Yelich: Not activated Friday

After a season that has been mostly clear of complications from COVID-19 for the Brewers, they got a bit of bad news. Christian Yelich told the team yesterday that he was feeling some mild symptoms that could be COVID related. He tested positive and was placed on the COVID-19 IL as a result. Related to that, contact tracing protocols also required Jace Peterson to be put on the IL. As a corresponding move, the Brewers activated Lorenzo Cain, who had finished his rehab assignment, and recalled Pablo Reyes.