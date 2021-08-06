Cancel
Immigration

US is flying Central Americans to Mexico to deter crossings

CBS42.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration has begun flying Central American families expelled from the United States deep into Mexico as authorities encounter more families and unaccompanied children at the U.S.-Mexico border, two American officials said Friday. For years, the U.S. government has intermittently flown deported Mexican migrants back...

