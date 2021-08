With recent additions to an already somewhat crowded roster, the Los Angeles Kings have more players than roster spots, heading into next season. In a recent article, I asked whether readers thought the Kings would look to trade depth forwards this offseason in order to clear roster space, to which 80 per cent of people voted that they would. Looking more broadly, I decided to pick out three players on the Kings' roster who could be dealt at some point this offseason, in order to make space in the lineup.