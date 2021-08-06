Tennessee program helps families struggling to find food

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Additional help is available for those families struggling to find food this summer.

Tennessee started its fourth round of the Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer program.

This means thousands of children across the state won’t have to go to bed hungry.

The pandemic made it worse for families, even for those who never had to ask for help, until now.

Angila Brabfield said it was hard to watch countless families come inside her business who was in desperate need of help during the pandemic.

“I worked at a Dollar Store so a lot of families would come in and tell us their story,” Brabfield said. “They were saying they couldn’t pay rent; they couldn’t pay MLGW. They ran out of food.”

Food insecurity is one of many challenges that only got worse when the pandemic started.

The Tennessee Department of Human Resources launched its fourth summer P-EBT program. This means many low-income families will receive a single payment of $375 on their existing P-EBT cards or regular snap cards.

Two groups of families qualify for the benefits: families with school-age children who qualify for free or reduced lunches and families with children six and under who receive SNAP benefits.

For Brabfield’s customers, they have extra money to cover summer meals.

“I think they’ll be joyful, they’ll be grateful. The little things, the little things can help out.”

Families who were already participating will receive those benefits on their existing cards by the end of September.

The program caters to about 800,000 children across Tennessee.

