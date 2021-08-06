Cavs: The trade market for Kevin Love is nonexistent
Koby Altman may have seriously screwed up with Kevin Love. The Cavs were hoping to move Kevin Love this offseason in a trade. Then reports came out that teams were seriously interested in acquiring Love via a trade, but only if it came with a chip or two like Collin Sexton. With the Cavaliers now looking more and more likely to keep Sexton, the team may not have the pieces needed to move Love. This, despite the fact there are teams who want him.factoryofsadness.co
