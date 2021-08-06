Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shelby County, AL

Shelby County Schools leaders recommend, not require masks

By WBRC Staff
wbrc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County Schools leaders issued a re-opening plan addendum Friday that includes a recommendation, not a requirement for masks. The is is the statement at the top of the addendum: In recent weeks public health has become increasingly more challenging. As we prepare for the 2021-22 school year, there is an ever present divide about the safest way to not only open schools but keep them open so that students can receive the education they deserve. The impact of this health pandemic is adversely impacting all of our lives and it is our sincere hope that we can get past this crisis so that our lives can be healthy, productive and prosperous. Because this issue has a potential impact on schools, Shelby County Schools will implement the following items as an addendum to the 2021 Re-Opening Plan:

www.wbrc.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Health
Shelby County, AL
Government
County
Shelby County, AL
Shelby County, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shelby County Schools#Shelby Co#Wbrc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Broward County Public Schools vote to maintain mask mandate despite Florida governor's executive order to leave masks up to parents

(CNN) — The Broward County School Board voted Tuesday to maintain the school district's mask mandate that was originally approved July 28. After listening to 48 public speakers and reviewing more than 350 written comments from local residents, the board voted 8-1 to keep the mask mandate in place, allowing exceptions for health and safety concerns only, according to a news release from the school division. Broward County schools started school Tuesday.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 2

Community Policy