On Monday, August 9, around 8:15 p.m., the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office to assist in an aggravated assault and homicide investigation that took place in the 3000 block of Old Jakin Road in Donalsonville. Seminole County Sheriff deputies responded to a domestic situation at the above address and learned a female had been shot in the head, but she was able to get away from the area and seek help. Officers reported the vehicle the female was driving had also been shot multiple times. She was later airlifted to a local trauma center for treatment of her wounds.