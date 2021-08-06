Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

TRUTH’s New Album ‘Acceptance’ is a Psychedelic Dreamscape

By Karen E
edmsauce.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the release of “Pages” and “Acceptance,” New Zealand-based dubstep tandem TRUTH finally reveal their 13-track album Acceptance. While the award-winning duo is known for their heavy-handed, dubbed-out approach to dance music, they're also CEO's of their very own record label Deep Dark & Dangerous. Business mavens they may be, but their art is never compromised. Their new album Acceptance, out via DD&D, is living proof that their dedication to challenging their skillset is in constant motion. Acceptance begins with the two creeping tracks that were released in the months leading up to the album before it into a formless series of downtempo psychedelia. This breathy 13-track album is an instrumental fantasy that mimics a blissful, thought-provoking trip. Its limbs stretch in every direction casting shadows of synths, drum pads, and basslines onto the album's uniform rhythm sections. Above all else, Acceptance is more than an album; it is a journey through the cosmos and a testament to artistic progress. Listen below.

www.edmsauce.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dreamscape#Art#Dance Music#Fantasy#Deep Dark Dangerous#Dd D
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Beauty & Fashiondancingastronaut.com

GRiZ takes listeners on a psychedelic adventure with his seventh studio album, ‘Rainbow Brain’ [Album Review]

When GRiZ first began turning in a steady stream of singles earlier this year, fans’ ears quickly pressed to the ground in the hopes that an album announcement was imminent. Initially however, the saxophone-wielding selector, lesser known as Grant Kwiencinski, kept his lips sealed. Then, news of Rainbow Brain, GRiZ’s seventh studio album, finally arrived on July 13, along with the project’s titular single.
NME

Watch Jungle’s video for new retro pop single ‘Truth’

Jungle have returned with a brand new single and video – watch and listen to ‘Truth’ below. The track is the latest preview of the London duo’s upcoming third album ‘Loving In Stereo’, due out on August 13. So far, they’ve shared the songs ‘Romeo’, ‘Talk About It’ and ‘Keep...
MusicStereogum

Stream Pink Siifu’s All-Over-The-Place New Album GUMBO’!

For a few years, Pink Siifu has been one of the most expressive, adventurous rappers on the underground, and he’s been on a run lately. Pink Siifu released his explosive sophomore album NEGRO last year, and he’s also had recent collaborations with people like the Avalanches and Armand Hammer. Last year, after NEGRO, Siifu teamed up with Richmond’s Fly Anakin on the collaborative album FlySiifu’s, and they followed it earlier this year with the $mokebreak EP. And today, a day earlier than it was supposed to come out, Siifu has followed NEGRO with his new solo LP GUMBO’!
MusicStereogum

Stream Ty Segall’s Surprise New Album Harmonizer

Ty Segall has released the new surprise album Harmonizer, the prolific garage-psych musician’s first proper LP since 2019’s First Taste. The first recording to be released from Segall’s new Harmonizer Studios, the synth-heavy Harmonizer was co-produced by Cave’s Cooper Crain and features Segall’s Freedom Band and his wife Denée Segall. Stream it below.
Musictheaureview.com

Toowoomba’s Suicide Swans walk us through new album Reservations

Toowomba alt-country band Suicide Swans released their new album, Reservations, late last week. The album, the follow-up to last year’s Through The Years, was recorded in its entirety at By The Living Grace Studio in Brisbane. According to Frontman Kyle Jenkins the album is “an extension of the previous album… that captured the band’s love of Appalachian mountain music”. As Jenkins explains, the album builds upon Through The Years’ “acoustic footprint” by “re-introducing electric sounds and textures as a way of referencing the past but looking towards the bands future”.
MusicPunknews.org

Maneskin release song with Iggy Pop

Italian rock band Maneskin have released a new version of their song "I Wanna Be Your Slave" that features Iggy Pop on vocals. The original version of the song is off Maneskin's album Teatro d'Ira Vol. 1. Iggy Pop released Free in 2019 and will narrate the documentary Tutankhamun: The Last Exhibition in 2022. Check out the song below.
InternetAmadhia

The Best Experimental Music on Bandcamp: July 2021

All kinds of experimental music can be found on Bandcamp: free jazz, avant-rock, dense noise, outer-limits electronics, deconstructed folk, abstract spoken word, and so much more. If an artist is trying something new with an established form or inventing a new one completely, there’s a good chance they’re doing it on Bandcamp. Each month, Marc Masters picks some of the best releases from across this wide, exploratory spectrum. July’s selection includes microcassette collage, improvised violin duets, 112 locked grooves, and the heavy feedback work of a legendary composer.
Musicmagneticmag.com

The 15 Best Techno Tracks of July 2021

The electronic music landscape is consistently changing and nowhere is that more apparent than within the confines of techno. As tried and tested formulas run their course, producers push the boundaries going both harder and faster. Not to worry though because the true heads tend to stick around when BPMs get pushed so consider it to be a rebirth of the genre.
Theater & Danceearmilk.com

Slow Motion drops a dynamic dance remix of Dwson's "Forbidden"

Brazilian dance music talent Slow Motion has remixed Dwson’s 2018 single "Forbidden", making its way to all platforms today. Bursting into life with vibrant percussion and a grooving four-to-the-floor beat, Slow Motion offers a high-energy rework of "Forbidden" that’s custom-made for the dance floor. Brimming in the artists signature energy and his Brazilian touch, the song forecasts a bright future for Slow Motion.
Theater & Dancebrooklynvegan.com

19 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.
Musicedmsauce.com

Famba Drops Official Music Video For “Games We Play” Ft. Brando & MKLA

DJ, producer and artist, Famba has just dropped the official music video for his song, “Games We Play,” featuring Brando and Toronto’s very own singer-songwriter, MKLA. The anticipated video follows the success of the single released a few weeks ago and is already charting on Canada’s Top 40. Directed by...
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Slow Electronic Dance Music

Slow electronic dance music is just one of life’s great pleasures. It can be utilized for so many other things, for a variety of different reasons. Often, slow electronic dance music is long, rhythmic and sometimes hard rock drum beats. It usually is very relaxing and sometimes hypnotic. There are...
Rock Musiclondonjazznews.com

Mikael Máni (New Album ‘Nostalgia Machine’)

Icelandic guitarist Mikael Máni’s second album Nostalgia Machine is a crossover work of confidently understated melodic refinement. Feature/ Interview by AJ Dehany:. The text accompanying Mikael Máni’s new album says that in his music the young guitarist “aims to portray how the emotions felt while listening become imprinted within what is heard and later conjure up memories of that specific moment when discovered once again.” I mentioned that to me this called to mind the Proustian notion of “involuntary memory”, a powerful part of the mind that can suddenly overwhelm us. I asked him, “Do you find that with some things you don’t wish to repeat them? For you, is music a torture or an exorcism?”
MusicYour EDM

Virtual Riot Announces New Album ‘SIMULATION’ Coming 2021 [DETAILS]

Virtual Riot is gearing up to release a new album — SIMULATION — marking the producer’s first body of work in four years. In 2017, Virtual Riot unleashed The Classics, which followed up his 2013 debut album There Goes Your Money. He has consistently released innovate, heavy-hitting productions that span various styles of dance music, with dubstep being his specialty.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

DESTRUCTION's New Album To Be Released In 2022; First Single To Arrive This Month

In a new interview with Finland's Janne Vuorela, DESTRUCTION frontman Schmier was asked if he and his bandmates have used the coronavirus pandemic to work on material for the follow-up to 2019's "Born To Perish" album. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "For a long time, I wasn't ready. And last year, I didn't even try to think about a new album. But then the beginning of this year, I was kind of motivated. After the livestream, basically, I sat down and started writing new stuff. And then in February, we started to do the first demos and everything. And we've [been] going to the studio ever since now. At this moment right now, I'm gonna go to the studio tomorrow again to do the final mixes. So the new album will be done this summer — like, at the of August, the mixes are done. And we will also release a new single very soon. But the album is coming the beginning of next year. Our label said right away, this year there's no more space for a new album; there's so many other bands coming [out with new releases] this year. Everybody pushed back [their releases]. But we will release some singles this year, so the fans will know a new album is coming soon. We have written a lot of great songs, I think, and the first one will be out in about two or three weeks — on the 19th of [August]."
MusicThe Spokesman-Review

Is Maroon 5’s new album ‘Jordi’ a beautiful mistake?

Maroon 5, a pop band mostly featuring lead singer Adam Levine, released its seventh studio album, “Jordi,” on June 22, and with Maroon 5’s relevancy coming from pop radio hits such as “Sugar” and “Girl Like You,” the group finds itself grasping at straws for it here. With the concept...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Grandmaster Flash Says Dr. Dre's New Album Is "Game-Changing"

The cat is out of the bag. Dr. Dre is working on a new album, one that has led to a list of one-hundred-and-forty-six songs being assembled. As we work on a more comprehensive guide to everything we know about the Doc's next project (look for that to drop soon), another hip-hop legend has emerged to share some promising news on Dre's anticipated fourth studio album.
Rock MusicantiMUSIC

Megadeth's New Album Will Be Turned In 'Any Day Now'

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine told a fan via an online video via Cameo that the band should be "turning in" the band's forthcoming album "any day now". Mustaine has recently revealed that the record will be entitled "The Sick, The Dying And The Dead" and a fan named Kevin asked him about the progress on the album.

Comments / 0

Community Policy