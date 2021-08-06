Cancel
Miami County, OH

Man flown to hospital after Miami County crash

By WHIO Staff
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VWvrK_0bKLa5WN00

MIAMI COUNTY — UPDATE @ 7:50 P.M.:

A man was flown to Miami Valley Hospital after sustaining serious injuries during a single-vehicle crash Friday evening.

Lt. Todd Tennant, with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, said the preliminary investigation showed that a red sedan was traveling North when it crossed the center line and overcorrected, causing the car to crash into a tree.

The driver was the sole occupant of the car.

Driver inattention, or fatigue, are being considered as possible causes, according to Tennant.

INITIAL REPORT:

A medical helicopter responded to the scene of a crash on SR 48 in Miami County on Friday evening.

Miami County dispatchers said they received reports crash on SR 48, near Horseshoe Bend Road. The crash was reported just before 6:00 p.m.

Dispatchers said one person was flown to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Dispatchers said there were no additional injuries reported with the crash.

We’re working to learn more.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

