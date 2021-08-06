Cancel
DWR Southeastern Region Fishing Report

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWater is low and conditions are hot. Academy Mill Reservoir is hike-in only. The fishing is good with either dry (renegade) or wet flies. Otherwise, green PowerBait and Jake’s lures are working well. (“August 04, 2021”) *Benches Pond:* ★★★. Water is low and conditions are hot. PowerBait and nightcrawlers will...

