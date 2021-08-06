DWR Southeastern Region Fishing Report

A week of cooler nights and pleasant days has given us a late summer respite across the northern half of the state, and striped bass, in particular, have responded well. At Logan Martin Lake, guide David Hare has been loading up his clients with big stripers, mostly drifting live shad at 65 feet and more. He says he typically runs late summer trips from 5 a.m. until about 11, getting off the water before the hotter part of the day. Best action is in the lower end of the lake where water is deepest and coolest. Most of the fish are 10 to 15 pounds, but 20 pounders are not rare. Big issue is keeping the shad alive, says Hare, who uses a specially-oxygenated baitwell with treated water to do the job; www.alexcityguideservice.com.