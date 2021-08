Current Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio continues his impressive run as he now becomes the eighth biggest winner in show history, and he did so with a massive wager. The graduate student from New Haven, Connecticut, was aiming for his tenth consecutive win on Tuesday’s episode and only had a slim lead of $1600. But when he landed on a Daily Double, Amodio made a bold play by betting his entire prize pot of $13,000. This risky tactic stunned viewers, who took to social media to share their reactions.