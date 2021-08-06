Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, CA

Caltrans Approves Nearly $82 Million for 134 Projects to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Improve Transportation

By Damien Newton
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, Caltrans announced nearly $82 million in Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP) funding for 134 local public transportation projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase transportation options by providing new and expanded bus and rail service for disadvantaged and low-income communities. “The climate crisis is disproportionately affecting low-income...

cal.streetsblog.org

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Arcata, CA
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Government
Orange County, CA
Traffic
City
Sacramento, CA
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Caltrans#The Cap And Trade Program#Ab 32#Orange Coast College#Sunline Transit Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Five things you didn't know were in the infrastructure bill

Washington (CNN) — The Senate's massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure package marked a big bipartisan achievement after months of negotiations. The legislation, which still needs to be passed by the House, would provide $550 billion in new federal spending over five years. The new investments would reach far beyond the traditional...
Posted by
The Associated Press

China sentences Canadian to 11 years in case tied to Huawei

DANDONG, China (AP) — A Chinese court sentenced Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison Wednesday in a spying case linked to Beijing’s pressure campaign against the Canadian government over the arrest of an executive at tech giant Huawei. A Canadian court will hear final arguments in the...
Posted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.

Comments / 1

Community Policy