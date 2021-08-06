Caltrans Approves Nearly $82 Million for 134 Projects to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Improve Transportation
Yesterday, Caltrans announced nearly $82 million in Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP) funding for 134 local public transportation projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase transportation options by providing new and expanded bus and rail service for disadvantaged and low-income communities. “The climate crisis is disproportionately affecting low-income...cal.streetsblog.org
