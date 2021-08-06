'Ultimate Slip 'N' Slide' Not Moving Forward at NBC After Giardia Outbreak

In the latest TV show ratings, The Bachelorette‘s three-hour finale averaged 4.4 million total viewers and a 1.2 rating, hitting season highs while down just a tick in the demo from its previous closer (which in December did 5.5 mil and a 1.3); read our recap. Over on NBC, American Ninja Warrior (3.3 mil/0.5) was steady after the Olympics break, as was The Wall (2.4 mil/0.5). Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen (2.4 mil/0.6) dipped, while the newly renewed Housebroken (952K/0.3) as well as Duncanville (680K/0.2) were steady. The CW’s Roswell NM (675K/0.1) was steady, while The Republic of Sarah (337K/0.1) ticked up. Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Kids, ask parents before calling.