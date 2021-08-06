Cancel
Lawrence County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Lawrence by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lawrence A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Lawrence County through 730 PM CDT At 630 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Loretto, or 14 miles southwest of Lawrenceburg, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lawrenceburg, Loretto, St. Joseph, Leoma, Westpoint and Iron City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

