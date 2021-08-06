Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Inland Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-07 09:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Inland Volusia Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Volusia County through 615 PM EDT At 550 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Ormond Beach to 8 miles southwest of Daytona International Speedway to Orange City. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Deltona, Daytona Beach, Port Orange, Ormond Beach and DeLand. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
