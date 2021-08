More than 50% of Americans are vaccinated against COVID-19, but the seven day average of daily cases is 741% higher than it was in mid-June. And hospitalizations are up 40%. To many, it feels like deja vu. Dr. Francis Collins, National Institutes of Health director and Dr. Anthony Fauci's boss, appeared on This Week yesterday to sound a warning: now is our chance to stop this before it gets even worse. Read on for 5 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.