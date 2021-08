It’s Hall of Fame weekend in the National Football League, and that means that a former member of the Minnesota Vikings is finally going to get his moment in the spotlight. Former Vikings guard Steve Hutchinson will be a part of the ceremony taking place tonight in Canton as the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will get their recognition. There was no enshrinement ceremony last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the league will be enshrining two classes this weekend. The Class of 2021 will get its ceremony on Sunday.