Eight days and $291,200 later, Matt Amodio has lodged himself in the pantheon of Jeopardy!’s top ten highest-winning champions of all time—but still, everyone’s a critic. Despite the tremendous accomplishment of being crowned a top Jeopardy! champion, Amodio has also been crowned the show's "most annoying contestant of all time," according to some. After fans slammed Amodio for his unusual habit of buzzing in with answers formatted with the word “what’s” rather than “what is” or “who is,” Amodio has graciously sounded off in response to his critics.