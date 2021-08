After nearly a week of squabbling within the Jeopardy! universe, Papa Jeopardy! has finally stepped in to set the kids straight, once and for all. Fans have spent the week chattering on social media about current champion Matt Amodio’s controversial style of answering clues in the format of “what’s” rather than “what is” or “who is,” earning him the moniker of “Most Annoying Contestant Ever,” according to some. Jeopardy! bosses have now stepped in to clarify the rules of the game, proving that Amodio has done nothing wrong.