Professional wrestling is an industry where some people are not going to be liked. The idea of being a “heel” is to find new ways to get fans to wish for you to feel some type of bodily harm. While that is all fun and games, there are points where wrestling goes into a realm that reminds viewers that those with the biggest voices are often out of touch. This week, there were multiple examples of instances in which the wrestling industry reminded everyone that there’s growth to do.