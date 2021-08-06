Cancel
Utility Billing System Continues to Improve and Provide Value to Customers

lovgov.org
 13 days ago

Contact: Nicole Yost, Engagement Coordinator/PIO, 970-962-2302. We are a couple months into using our new utility billing system and are hearing from customers that the new features like our online portal and newly redesigned bill are adding value to your utility experience. We are so thankful for all of your feedback! We are listening and taking action as we move forward so you can better benefit from all that our new system can do.

