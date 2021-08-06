Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Herbert Schlosser Dies: Longtime NBC Exec Behind ‘Saturday Night Live’, ‘Tonight Show’ Was 95

By Denise Petski and Bruce Haring
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35VBUZ_0bKLVJXZ00

Herbert Schlosser , a longtime NBC executive who oversaw the development of Saturday Night Live and was credited with bringing Johnny Carson to The Tonight Show has died at his home in New York City. He was 95.

NBC released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Herb Schlosser. His ingenuity, creativity and integrity as president and CEO of NBC during the ’70s made an indelible mark on the network and its legacy, including bringing Johnny Carson to ‘The Tonight Show’ and helping to shape what ultimately became ‘Saturday Night Live.’”

The Johnny Carson saga and “Saturday Night Live” were tied together. In 1974, Schlosser was president of NBC and learned that Carson no longer wanted reruns of his show on the weekends. His financial clout made pleasing him imperative.

So Schlosser went to work, and wrote a memo early in 1975 proposing an original program that would be carried live from NBC’s headquarters at Rockefeller Center. The show would be “young and bright,” with a “distinctive look, a distinctive set and a distinctive sound”; would “seek to develop new television personalities”; and would have a different host each week. The show debuted on Oct. 11, 1975 and after a few bumps in the road, became an enduring cultural force.

Earlier in his career, Schlosser worked in NBC’s business affairs department, negotiating contracts for the 1964 Olympics and talent deals with the likes of Bob Hope, whose specials were a staple of NBC programming.

From there, he rose to become VP for programs on the West Coast. Based in Burbank, he was a key in the development of “The Flip Wilson Show” and “Julia,” two of the earliest primetime shows starring Black performers. He also hired the first woman and the first Black person as VPs in the department.

Born in Atlantic City, N.J. in 1926, Schlosser served in the Navy, then attended Princeton and Yale Law School.

He started his career with a Wall Street firm specializing in insurance work, but quickly moved to Phillips Nizer Benjamin Krim & Ballon (now called Phillips Nizer LLP ), a Manhattan firm with many film and television clients.

From there, he joined California National Productions, a film, merchandising and syndication subsidiary of NBC. He later became its chief operating officer before moving to NBC’s business affairs department in 1960. He quickly climbed the ladder, becoming an EVP by 1972, president a year later, and then named president of the National Broadcasting Company, the network’s corporate parent, in 1974. By 1977, he was the CEO.

Schlosser was moved out in 1978, replaced by Fred Silverman, who had the reputation of being a hitmaker at ABC. NBC had been a third-place network without a new hit, damaging Schlosser.

But Schlosser was not down for long. He became an EVP at RCA, developing software for the SelectaVision videodisc. He rose three years later to become head of all RCA entertainment, which included RCA Records, but not the TV division.

Schlosser left that in 1985 and became a senior adviser at Wertheim & Company, a Wall Street investment bank, and chairman of the Museum of the Moving Image, a Queen, NY project. He remained there as either chairman or co-chairman until 2013.

Survivors include his wife, Judith (Gassner) Schlosser, a son, Eric, the author of “Fast Food Nation”, a daughter, Lynn Jacobson, a former television executive, and five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. No memorial plans have been announced.

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

16K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Hope
Person
Johnny Carson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#The Tonight Show#Snl#Nbc#Navy#Princeton#Yale Law School#Phillips Nizer Llp Rrb#Evp#Abc#Rca Records#Wertheim Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Medical Comedy From Roy Wood Jr. & Carolyn Pierre-Outlar In The Works At NBC

EXCLUSIVE: Physician assistant-turned-screenwriter Carolyn Pierre-Outlar has drawn from her own experience in the medical field for a comedy in the works at NBC. Pierre-Outlar has teamed up with The Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. on the untitled series, which is in development at the broadcast network. The project comes from Universal Television and will be written and co-exec produced by Pierre-Outlar, who first started the project, then known as Rhonda Mitchell M.D, as a web series, and Wood, who also exec produces. The project focuses on an overbearing doctor after she takes over her father’s Harlem-based practice and struggles to balance her...
WorldPosted by
Deadline

‘World News Tonight With David Muir’ Again Wins Total Viewers, But ‘NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt’ Tops In Key Demographics During Olympic Weeks

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt won key demographics during the two weeks of the network’s Olympics coverage, while World News Tonight with David Muir continued its streak atop total viewers. Last week, Nightly News drew 1.44 million viewers in the 25-54 demo, compared to 1.34 million for World News Tonight and 798,000 for CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell. The Holt-anchored newscast also topped in the 18-49 demo, with an average of 1.05 million, compared to 924,000 for World News Tonight and 571,000 for CBS Evening News. The Muir-anchored newscast has been leading in the demos so far this season. Last...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘The Bachelorette’ Finale Tops First Post-Olympics Primetime Viewership & Ratings

With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics now a thing of the past, Monday primetime saw a bright future for Katie Thurston on the Season 17 finale of The Bachelorette, which was the evening’s highest-rated and most-watched program, per Nielsen Live+ Same Day fast affiliates. Bringing in a 1.2 rating in the 18-49 demo and a total of 4.37 million viewers, The Bachelorette season ender brought ABC to the top for the first post-Olympics primetime. Thurston, who nearly quit the show after a dispute with contestant Greg Grippo, dubbed wildlife manager Blake Moynes her fiancé. Investment sales consultant Justin Glaze was the runner-up...
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Alex Cord Dies: ‘Airwolf’ Regular & Prolific Character Actor Was 88

Alex Cord, who co-starred with Jan-Michael Vincent and Ernest Borgnine in the 1980s attack-helicopter series Airwolf and had a long career onscreen, died Monday morning at his home in Valley View, TX. He was 88. His talent agent and friend of 20 years, Linda McAlister, confirmed the news to Deadline. Cord had been working in films and TV for more than 20 years before he landed his signature role as the mysterious, eyepatch-sporting Archangel on Airwolf. The CBS drama debuted in 1984 — the year all three broadcast networks bowed helicopter dramas following the theatrical success of Blue Thunder. Airwolf starred Vincent as Stringfellow Hawke, a...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Kerry Kennedy Promoted To Oversee Business Affairs Across ABC & Walt Disney Television Unscripted

Kerry Kennedy is expanding her responsibilities across ABC and Disney’s new unscripted studio. Kennedy has been promoted to EVP, Business Affairs, ABC Entertainment and Walt Disney Television Unscripted. She was previously SVP and head of business affairs for the network as well as its cable operations including Freeform. She will now lead BA for scripted, unscripted, daytime, syndicated series, late-night programming and specials for ABC Entertainment, as well as Walt Disney Television Alternative, the non-scripted studio set up under ABC reality chief Rob Mills. Kennedy will be responsible for deal-making and negotiations for development and production of pilots, series and specials in all...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Let’s Make A Deal’: Marcus Lemonis & Nancy Glass Acquire IP Rights To Classic Game Show, Bring In Sharon Hall To Consult

EXCLUSIVE: The Profit host and Camping World boss Marcus Lemonis and Glass Entertainment founder Nancy Glass have acquired the underlying IP to classic format Let’s Make a Deal. The pair have teamed to acquire all assets from Hatos-Hall Productions, which includes the daytime game show as well as other game shows such as 1970s ABC hit Split Second. It is a major move involving one of the best-known game shows. The deal will not affect the show’s airing on CBS, where it has run since 2009, but will mean that producer Fremantle now licenses it from Lemonis and Glass. Lemonis and Glass, who...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Deadline

Emmys Move To “Indoor/Outdoor” Venue Amid Rising Covid Concerns, Tickets For Nominees Limited

Just days after announcing a limited red carpet for the 73rd Emmy Awards, the Television Academy announced on Tuesday that the event’s venue was being changed in consideration of rising Covid numbers in Los Angeles. The Television Academy and CBS have decided to host all ceremonies, including the separate Creative Arts Emmys, on the Event Deck at L.A. Live, directly behind the Microsoft Theater. This will provide an opportunity to “utilize an indoor/outdoor setting and more socially-distanced audience seating.” The event had been set to take place inside the Microsoft Theater. In addition, the number of nominees allowed to attend the...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Real Housewives Of The North Pole’ Peacock Holiday Movie Rounds Out Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Peacock has rounded out the supporting cast for its original holiday movie The Real Housewives of the North Pole. Jearnest Corchado (Sneakerheads, Little America), Kyle Selig (Welcome to Flatch, Broadway’s Mean Girls), Tetona Jackson (Boomerang, All Night), Carlos Ponce (Julie and the Phantoms, Spy), Alec Mapa (Doom Patrol, Ugly Betty) and Damon Dayoub (Stitchers, NCIS) will join Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards and Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad, Life in Pieces) in the movie spawned by the reality franchise. It’s set to premiere later this year on Peacock. In The Real Housewives of the North Pole, the Christmas Queens...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Daniel Sunjata To Star In ‘Echoes’ Netflix Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Sunjata (Power Book II: Ghost) is set as a lead opposite Michelle Monaghan and Matt Bomer in Echoes, Netflix’s psychological thriller limited series from 13 Reasons Why showrunner Brian Yorkey. Created and written by Vanessa Gazy, Echoes is a mystery thriller about identical twins Leni and Gina, both portrayed by Monaghan, who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, Leni and Gina secretly have swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: They share two homes, two husbands and a child, but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing. Sunjata will play...
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Jack Couffer Dies: Oscar-Nominated Cinematographer Behind ‘Jonathan Livingston Seagull’ Was 96

Jack Couffer, the renowned cinematographer, writer, director, producer and naturalist who earned an Oscar nomination for his lensing of Jonathan Livingston Seagull, died at a skilled nursing facility on July 30. He was 96. His son Mike Couffer confirmed the news in a recent Facebook post, in which he referred to his father as “the most important person in my life.” Born on December 7, 1924 in Upland, California, Jack Couffer long looked to blend his interests in cinematography and natural history, also shooting films such as Secrets of Life, Edge of Fury, and The Savage Eye, along with 11 episodes of the...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘How I Met Your Father’: Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran & Suraj Sharma Join Hulu’s ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Spinoff

Grown-ish‘s Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley (Versailles), Tien Tran (Space Force) and Suraj Sharma (God Friended Me) are set as leads opposite Hilary Duff in How I Met Your Father, Hulu’s straight-to-series spinoff to long-running CBS comedy How I Met Your Mother. Created and written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, How I Met Your Father is set in the near future, with Sophie (Duff) telling her son the story of how she met his father, much like Josh Radnor (and Bob Saget’s) Ted Mosby did in the original series. The story starts in 2021 as where Sophie and her close-knit group...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’ Renewed For Season 2 At HBO

The White Lotus will extend its stay at HBO, which has renewed the social satire for Season 2. The series is created, directed and written by Mike White. The six-part limited series, which will conclude its freshman season on Sunday, follows a number of visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. Over the span of a week, a darker complexity emerges in these seemingly picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself. Season 2 checks out of Hawaii and will follow a different group of vacationers as they book their stay at another White Lotus property...
TV ShowsPosted by
Deadline

PBS Cooks Up Competition Series ‘The Great American Recipe’

PBS is entering the cooking competition kitchen. The public broadcaster has ordered eight-part series The Great American Recipe from The Cube producer Objective Media Group America. The “uplifting” series is hosted by chef and Today Show contributor Alejandra Ramos with judges set as Leah Cohen, Tiffany Derry and Graham Elliot. The series will give talented home cooks from different regions of the country the opportunity to showcase their beloved signature dishes and compete to win the national search. It will premiere in 2022 and comes out of Virginia’s public media VPM. The series was announced by PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger during her TCA...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

It Starts On The Page: Read The Emmy-Nominated Script For FX’s ‘Pose’ Finale & Q&A With Writers Steven Canals And Our Lady J

The FX series Pose came to a conclusion this year after three seasons and earned nine Emmy nominations, including for Outstanding Drama Series. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals, Pose takes a look at the underground drag ball culture in the African-American and Latino LGBTQ community during the late 1980s and early ’90s. The series earned Billy Porter an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2019, marking the first time an openly gay Black man was nominated, and won, an Emmy in a lead acting category. Porter is nominated for the same category this...
BusinessPosted by
Deadline

Claudia Milne Named Senior VP Standards & Practices At CBS News And Stations

Claudia Milne will oversee standards and practices across CBS News and stations, after she was tapped as a new senior VP for the division. Milne joined the network in 2019 as managing editor of CBS This Morning and took on additional responsibilities, like breaking news, last year. She’ll start in her new post in September, reporting to Neeraj Khemlani and Wendy McMahon, who were named in April as presidents and co-heads of CBS News and Stations, as the two divisions were merged together. In a statement, Khemlani said, “There is nothing more important than ensuring the credibility of our reporting, on every platform, and Claudia’s commitment to the highest standards will serve the entire division well as we move forward into the future.” Added McMahon, “She is someone our journalists will be able to utilize as an additional resource and North Star.” Before joining the network, Milne was the senior editor of video at ProPublica, and previously was the head of live TV for Bloomberg TV. She spent the majority of her career at the BBC, working as a producer for broadcast programs and for digital platforms. Her father, Stephen Milne, worked as an editor in CBS News’ London bureau for 30 years.
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

‘Suits’ Alum Patrick J. Adams Inks With The Rosenzweig Group

EXCLUSIVE: Patrick J. Adams, best known for his seven-season run on USA Network’s Suits, has signed with manager Marni Rosenzweig of The Rosenzweig Group. Adams starred as Mike Ross, opposite Meghan Markle, on the first seven seasons of USA’s hit legal drama series Suits, earning a SAG Award nomination for his performance. He returned as a guest star to reprise his role in the ninth and final season. During his initial run, Adams also served as a producer and directed some episodes of the series. Adams makes his Broadway debut this spring in the revival of Richard Greenberg’s Take Me Out, alongside Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams, directed by Scott Ellis. More recently, Adams starred as Major John Glenn in Nat Geo’s adaptation of The Right Stuff for Disney+. Adams continues to be repped by ICM Partners and attorney Lev Ginsburg.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Dying To Belong’ Remake With Shannen Doherty, Favour Onwuka & Jenika Rose Gets Lifetime Greenlight

EXCLUSIVE: Lifetime is bringing an updated version of the classic television movie Dying To Belong to the screen. Shannen Doherty, Favour Onwuka (Supergirl) and Jenika Rose (iZombie) are set to star in Lifetime’s remake of the 1997 film, which starred Hilary Swank, Sarah Chalke, Jenna von Oÿ and Mark-Paul Gosselaar. Dying to Belong, which reveals the harsh realities of toxic friendships and sorority hazing culture, will debut this fall on Lifetime. In Dying To Belong, when journalism major Olivia (Onwuka) meets Riley (Rose), a shy freshman who suffers from anxiety, they become fast friends. Riley, whose mother Katherine (Doherty) was a legacy...
MLBPosted by
Deadline

NPR’s Steve Nelson Joins Religion of Sports As Head Of Talk

EXCLUSIVE: Religion of Sports, the venture founded by Gotham Chopra, Michael Strahan, and Tom Brady, is ramping up its audio business with the hire of NPR exec Steve Nelson. Nelson, who was senior director of programming at National Public Radio, joins in September as head of talk. He will lead the development and growth of Religion of Sport’s audio and podcast business including launching new series, identifying talent and working with video, scripted and branded content teams and developing multi-platform partnerships. He has been at NPR since 2016 and has developed, launched and acquired more than 20 podcasts including working on the team...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Rita Moreno To Star In Dark Comedy Feature ‘The Prank’

EXCLUSIVE:  EGOT winner Rita Moreno has been cast in a starring role in the feature film The Prank, to be directed by Maureen Bharoocha (Golden Arm), opposite Connor Kalopsis (Outmatched, The Grinder) and Ramona Young (Never Have I Ever). Filming begins this month in and around Los Angeles. The Prank follows two high school students who play a prank on their physics teacher, Mrs. Wheeler, played by Moreno. When she fails them on a test; they teach the imperious, demanding, insulting instructor a lesson by falsely accusing her of the murder of a missing student. Other cast in The Prank includes Keith...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Kasie Hunt Joins CNN As Analyst And Anchor Of Daily Streaming Show Set For 2022

CNN has made it official, announcing that NBC News and MSNBC vet Kasie Hunt is joining the WarnerMedia news network as anchor and chief national affairs analyst. Hunt is also the first official anchor for CNN+, the streaming service launching in the first quarter of 2022. She will host a daily politics-themed show on the new outlet and will also appear on and report for CNN U.S., covering national and breaking news. Hunt’s NBC exit was reported last month, with sources indicating CNN would be her next stop. She will be based in Washington and start work at CNN on September 7. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy