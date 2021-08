Jacob deGrom has taken some steps toward making his return to the Mets’ rotation, but manager Luis Rojas still remains uncertain when exactly that might happen. DeGrom went on the injured list due to tightness in his right forearm just after the team returned from the MLB All-Star break in the middle of July. The star right hander stopped throwing until the tightness subsided, and he has resumed playing catch before progressing to bullpen sessions.