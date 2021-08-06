Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Catholic archdiocese should work more openly to preserve historic Chicago churches

By CST Editorial Board
Posted by 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The neo-Gothic church, convent building and rectory at 31st and Aberdeen streets have served the Bridgeport community for more than 110 years — first as Immaculate Conception parish and, since 1991, the Monastery of the Holy Cross. And the buildings will likely be preserved even longer, because a city commission...

chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
5K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The hardest-working paper in America.

 https://chicago.suntimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Bridgeport, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Churches#Church Buildings#Roman Catholic Church#City Council#Corpus Christi Church#Italian#Renaissance Revival#St Ignatius Church#Corinthian#God Church#Preservation Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Afternoon Edition: Aug. 10, 2021

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories. Chicago’s most important news of the day, delivered every weekday afternoon. Plus, a bonus issue on Saturdays that dives into the city’s storied history. This...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Follow Lake County’s lead and dismantle the gangs

Chicago, you are in some serious doo-doo. A young female officer lost her life this weekend at the hands of emboldened criminals. Your police officers are under siege by the gangs, and the people in charge are responsible. Blame the mayor for her inflammatory rhetoric. Blame the police superintendent for...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

2 killed, 15 shot across Chicago Monday

Two people were killed and at least 15 others were wounded in shootings throughout Chicago Monday. A man was killed and another man was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday night in University Village on the Near West Side. The men, 24 and 56, were outside with a large group of people in the 1300 block of West 13th Street when two people in a passing black Hyundai Elantra fired at them about 11:10 p.m., Chicago police said. The 56-year-old man was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified. The younger man was struck in the stomach and arm. He was taken to the UIC Hospital in serious condition. The 24-year-old, a concealed carry license holder, returned fire, but it was unknown if either shooter was struck. The car carrying the shooters crashed into a parked car, and the pair ran off.

Comments / 0

Community Policy