Pueblo, CO

Pueblo health officials remind parents and guardians about required back-to-school vaccinations

By KRDO News
Posted by 
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2foqmU_0bKLV5Ge00

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Department of Public Health and Environment reminds parents and guardians about back-to-school vaccinations.

These vaccinations are normal shots required for school, not the COVID-19 vaccine.

The PDPHE says there's been a decrease in vaccines administered to children and teens since the pandemic began. According to officials, there has been a 19% decline in routine vaccinations administered per week to younger age groups compared to 2020.

In 2021, the vaccination rate has fallen significantly.

The PDPHE says no matter what school looks like in the fall, whether it's virtual or in-person, children must still meet school vaccine requirements

The post Pueblo health officials remind parents and guardians about required back-to-school vaccinations appeared first on KRDO .

