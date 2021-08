“Jeopardy!” contestant Matt Amodio’s impressive eight-game winning streak officially makes him one of the top 10 highest-grossing winners of the game ever. Amodio’s streak ran for the entirety of “Star Trek” and “Reading Rainbow” star LeVar Burton’s entire guest-hosting run. He’s raked in a total of $291,200 in prize money after scoring his eighth win overall on Friday, which puts him in ninth place as the all-time highest “Jeopardy!” winner of all time for regular season play. If his streak continues, he’ll tie for tenth place for the highest consecutive winning streak of all time, thus earning him another accolade on the “Jeopardy” Hall of Fame.