‘Jeopardy!’ champ Matt Amodio eclipses $400,000 in winnings. Who has won more money?

By Mike Stunson
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith his 13th straight victory in Friday’s episode, Matt Amodio is entering his name among the all-time greats on “Jeopardy!”. The graduate student from New Haven, Connecticut, is now sixth all time in the show’s history in consecutive games won. His $430,200 in winnings rank him fifth all time. “If...

TV & Videos

Here’s who America thinks should be the new host of ‘Jeopardy!’

(StudyFinds.org) – He might go twice as high as a butterfly in the sky, but actor LeVar Burton still has a lot of “Jeopardy!” fans to win over after his trial run as the long-time game show’s guest host. As for who America says is in the lead to replace the legendary Alex Trebek, a new poll finds the answer is “Who is Ken Jennings?”
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend James Holzhauer Destroys ‘The Chase’ Costar with Roast: ‘Overhyped’

“Jeopardy!” icon James Holzhauer doesn’t play around. When it comes to roasting his fellow quiz champions on social media, the gloves come off and he starts swinging. Every Sunday, ABC airs its latest, hottest trivia game show, “The Chase.” It features “Jeopardy!” legends James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings, and Brad Rutter, who all have a place in the “Jeopardy!” Hall of Fame. Jennings holds the record for the highest consecutive games won (74), Holzhauer holds the highest single-game winnings ($131,127), and Rutter holds the highest all-time winnings (almost $5 million). Together, the three make a (nearly) unstoppable team.
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Hilariously Roasts Switzerland for Not Inventing Chocolate Fondue

On Sunday afternoon, Jeopardy! GOAT Ken Jennings amusingly made fun of Switzerland for letting a golden opportunity to create chocolate fondue pass the country by. Jennings is the most decorated contestant in the popular game show’s history. He holds a 74-game win streak that is still the record to this day. In addition, he has the record for the highest average correct responses per game in Jeopardy! history.
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Has His Mind in the Gutter with Pic from ‘Full-Service Zoo’

Former “Jeopardy!” guest host and master contestant Ken Jennings may have had his mind in the gutter when he took a cute picture from a ‘Full-Service Zoo’ recently. From the tweet, Jennings revealed that he was in Bern, Switzerland. BearPark is Bern’s popular main attraction with a modern 6,000 square meter park. Dubbed the Bärengraben, or “Bear Pit,” it opened in 1857.
TV & Videos

‘Jeopardy!’ reportedly found its new host to replace Alex Trebek

After months of speculation, it seems “Jeopardy!” could be hiring from within for its new host to replace Alex Trebek. The show’s executive producer, Mike Richards, is said to be in “advanced negotiations” with Sony Pictures Television to take over the role as host of America’s beloved game show, Variety exclusively reported.
TV Shows

'Jeopardy!' Urged to Invite 1985 Champ for Guest-Hosting Slot As Campaign Gathers Pace

A campaign has been launched for a former Jeopardy! champ to become a guest host on the hit quiz show—36 years after he first appeared as a contestant. Chuck Forrest, 60, was initially seen rising to glory on the show back in 1985, when he hit the maximum five-game win streak and raked in $72,800 in earnings. He would return to Jeopardy! several times over the years.
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Current Champ on His ‘Effective Strategy’: ‘Follow Everything That Ken Jennings Says’

While current “Jeopardy!” champ Matt Amodio may play with James Holzhauer-like strategies, he claims his go-to role model is actually Ken Jennings. Holzhauer is well known for wagering big and playing “Jeopardy!” as more of a numbers/betting game than a quiz show. The reason he was so successful in the past (having the second-highest consecutive wins and highest single-game earnings) mostly comes from his wagering skills.
TV & Videos
Primetimer

Why Mike Richards was always going to be Jeopardy! host -- and why LeVar Burton didn't stand a chance

"First of all, Sony & #Jeopardy telegraphed this move early on when it had Richards host right after Ken Jennings," Melanie McFarland explains in a Twitter thread. "Jennings got a 7-week run, but that struck me as something of a stop-gap while production got its list of prospective hosts together. Jennings did...fine. However, on a show that prides itself on making the contestants the stars, having the GOAT as its permanent host ensures that in some respects he would always overshadow them. Having Richards follow Jennings reminded viewers of what Alex Trebek did so well. Richards doesn't directly channel or imitate Trebek, but his manner and delivery is familiar enough to recall the late great host. Of course it is. He was Trebek's EP. And he nailed his two weeks. By then the initial list of guest hosts had been released but, to be honest, most of the selections struck me as lovely tributes and/or theater. Notably, Levar Burton wasn't on that 1st list. Now: you could surmise that the Jeopardy! producers wanted to create some drama with that decision, but let's be real. The show was aware of the fan campaign. It began back in December 2020. Once Burton was added to the list that generated more publicity for him & the show, although obviously his desire get the hosting gig was and is genuine. However, a few things were against Burton from the jump. First, his stardom. Never mind the fact that the reasons he's famous & beloved are aligned with the Jeopardy! ideal. He's still a big star. And remember the whole point of Jeopardy! is to make its contenders the stars of the show. Yes, Trebek was its star when he was host, but the reason for that is he innovated a way of hosting that largely stayed out of contestants' way. He was low-key and comforting. Burton is also low-key and comforting. He's also forever associated with other iconic TV roles, though. And I think that (and yes, his age) worked against him more than his performance during his tryout week. In selecting Richards Jeopardy! is opting for a 'smooth transition' strategy in which the show's calm and comforting familiarity isn't entirely upended. He'll require an acclimation period, as any new person would, but perhaps not as much to diehard viewers. And here's where this analysis gets cold & brutal. Richards was selected despite the many cases made for Jeopardy to display some commitment to diversity by selecting a woman or a person of color because...the job was always his. Richards knows how to guide the game, how to keep the time, the cadence, everything. There's no need for a 'breaking in' period. He's ready to jump in because...he's the younger guy who has always been there. Isn't that how the world works?...For some people?..." McFarland adds: "Mike Richards makes sense for Jeopardy! because this is a show that doesn't need a star, or to change the world. It makes stars & takes pride in being a beacon of stability."
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Current Champ Matt Amodio Sends Heartfelt Message to ‘Hero’ and ‘Inspiration’ Ken Jennings

Matt Amodio is quickly leaving his mark in the history of Jeopardy!. Currently, he ranks fourth among the players who have won the most money on the show. After an impressive 14 wins, Amodio has banked over $440,000. As a result, he’s right up there with legends like Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer. In fact, one of those legends is taking notice of the rising star.
TV & Videos

‘Jeopardy!’ champ Matt Amodio breaks top 10 record, reveals lessons learned from Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer

“Jeopardy!” contestant Matt Amodio’s impressive eight-game winning streak officially makes him one of the top 10 highest-grossing winners of the game ever. Amodio’s streak ran for the entirety of “Star Trek” and “Reading Rainbow” star LeVar Burton’s entire guest-hosting run. He’s raked in a total of $291,200 in prize money after scoring his eighth win overall on Friday, which puts him in ninth place as the all-time highest “Jeopardy!” winner of all time for regular season play. If his streak continues, he’ll tie for tenth place for the highest consecutive winning streak of all time, thus earning him another accolade on the “Jeopardy” Hall of Fame.
TV & Videos
Deadline

‘Jeopardy!’: Start & End Of Host Search Tainted By Controversy As Past Comes Back To Haunt Frontrunners

Replacing an icon on a beloved show is a daunting task. For Jeopardy!, it has become virtually a mission impossible as a legion of passionate fans, still grieving over the death of host Alex Trebek, has been measuring up potential successors against their idol. The high stakes led to intense scrutiny where candidates’ present — and past — were put under a microscope as celebrities took turns behind the Jeopardy! lectern in what the audience assumed was an auditioning process. The thorough public vetting resulted in the search taking an early turn when past champion Ken Jennings’ tweets dented his chances,...
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Matt Amodio Fires Back at Heavy Criticisms Over His ‘Annoying’ Habit on Show

Fans of the hit game show “Jeopardy!” are happy to have a new champion riding a massive hot streak with seven wins now under his belt. That “Jeopardy!” champion is Matt Amodio and the college student is riding high with his seven-episode winning streak. There are few things in the world of game show more exciting than a contestant who has reeled off win after win. Amodio is currently aiming for a doctorate in computer science at a prestigious Ivy League School.
TV & Videos

'Jeopardy!' Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts After Watching LeVar Burton Guest Host

Best known as the beloved host of Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is currently living out one of his biggest dreams as Jeopardy!’s latest guest host. On Monday, the former Star Trek actor made his Jeopardy! debut, an opportunity he says he just couldn’t pass up. For nearly a decade, the 64-year-old Roots star has been vocal about wanting to take over the podium when the late Alex Trebek retired. Now, LeVar is helping honor Alex's legacy on the beloved quiz show, officially joining a roster of celebrities, TV personalities and past Jeopardy! prodigies.

