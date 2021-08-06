Cancel
Guthrie, OK

Sen. Hall: Bluegrass Festival a yearly highlight

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the yearly highlights here in Senate District 20 is the annual Oklahoma International Bluegrass Festival in Guthrie, a festival founded by one of the most remarkable talents to call our state home, Byron Berline. His festival highlights an American style of music loved and played in countries all over the world, and showcases local, national and international Bluegrass stars, attracting fans from near and far to the family-friendly three-day event. The event also raises thousands of dollars each year for scholarships for budding musicians. The festival kicks off this year on September 30 and runs through October 2 and will be the first since Byron’s passing last month.

