The Last of Us Part 2 Leak Reveals the Original Design of Shamblers
A new leak associated with The Last of Us Part II has revealed that one of the game's main enemy types used to have a very different look. To be more specific, this enemy in question is that of the Shambler, which is a type of Infected variant that players come across in-game somewhat often. Although this leak has shown that Naughty Dog always had a general idea of what the Shamblers would look like, this creature at one point had a very big difference -- notably with its butt.comicbook.com
