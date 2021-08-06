The Last of Us Part 2 Leak Reveals the Original Design of Shamblers

PlayStation fans on PS4 and PS5 are terrified over Joel from The Last of Us Part 2 without a beard. Last year when Naughty Dog finally released the sequel to The Last of Us, it did so too much controversy. Where The Last of Us was universally praised, The Last of Us Part II divided many. You wouldn't be able to tell this by its Metacritic score, but anyone on Twitter last summer when the PS4 game was released will know it wasn't just one of the most contentious games of the year, but of the generation, and maybe ever. We won't get into why this was, but just know it involved Joel, the protagonist of the first game and a main character in the second.